'When else am I gonna get the chance': Margot Robbie once spoke about her 'unscripted' kiss with Brad Pitt in USD 63 million movie

Margot Robbie once made headlines when she spoke about an "unscripted" kiss with Brad Pitt that happened during the filming of the USD 63 million movie Babylon. The unexpected lip-lock between the two Hollywood stars added a surprising twist to the film's production.

When Margot Robbie made a spontaneous decision to kiss Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie's revelation came to light in an interview with E! News, where she disclosed that her kiss with Brad Pitt was not part of the original script. Her reasoning was simple yet relatable: "When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it." This spontaneous decision created quite a buzz in the entertainment world.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt, co-starring with Robbie in Babylon, addressed the unscripted kiss during the film's premiere in Los Angeles. When asked about Robbie's creative liberty, Pitt responded, "No, not necessarily. There's always room for character interpretation."

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt: Did they really seize the moment?

What made this unscripted moment even more intriguing was the fact that it received approval from the film's director, Damien Chazelle, before making its way into the final cut of the movie.

However, the unscripted kiss was just one facet of the film's allure. Pitt praised Margot Robbie's performance, describing her as being "on fire" in Babylon. Additionally, the movie itself gleaned from 1920s Hollywood, exploring themes of decadence, depravity, and ambitious dreamers' rise and fall.

In Babylon, Brad Pitt takes on the role of Jack Conrad, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, while Margot Robbie portrays Nellie LaRoy, an unpredictable up-and-coming starlet on a quest for fame. Robbie shared her excitement about working with Pitt, emphasizing the uniqueness of the experience. "It's technically the third film we've appeared in together, and we've never acted together until this film," she noted.

Robbie's admiration for Pitt as an actor was evident as she described the thrill of watching him play a character that mirrors his own status as a Hollywood icon.

As for Pitt, he expressed pride in being part of a film like Babylon, emphasizing its dramatic depth, humor, and grandeur. He spoke about the joy of contributing to storytelling and acknowledged the legacy of storytellers who came before him and those who would follow.

