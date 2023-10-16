When Emily Blunt revealed she stole THIS iconic line from mother-son interaction at a supermarket for The Devils Wears Prada

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most talented actresses today. She became a household name after her groundbreaking performance in The Devil Wears Prada. The actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her part. But did you know Blunt found her role obnoxious and often hung out with people who behaved like her character in the film? In 2020 with Howard Stern, Emily Blunt revealed she stole her iconic line from a mother in the supermarket.

Emily Blunt revealed where she got her famous line from in The Devil Wears Prada

In 2020, Emily Blunt appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where she got candid about her part in The Devil Wears Prada and from where she got her infamous line. While talking about how she played her character in the Blunt, she spoke about this as well.

A Quiet Place actress said, “I saw a mother speaking to her child in a supermarket when we were shooting that film, and it's a line that gets quoted back to me now where she yelled at her kid in a supermarket, and she kind of went like this with a hand, and she goes, Yeah, I'm hearing this, and I want to hear this right, so I put it in the movie, yeah."

Emily Blunt then revealed the secret behind being a great actress

In the same interview with Howard Stern, after discussing her role in The Devil Wears Prada, the actress opened up about being a great actress and shed light on her acting skills. When asked her secret behind being a great actress, the actress shared some insight.

Blunt said, "I think that is what goes into it for me. That's what helps me—to kind of feel what other people would feel like in my skin."She then added, "I think it's about the ultimate expression of empathy; you have to be so interested in people and empathize with them."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt will next be seen in Pain Hustlers, releasing on October 20, 2023. Before that, she was seen in the chartbuster Oppenheimer, which was released this year on July 21, 2023.

