When Emily Blunt sent John Krasinski to a 'quite place' while talking to Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski continue to be relationship goals, as seen in a wonderful behind-the-scenes video during a press tour for the film Oppenheimer. Emily Blunt's co-star Robert Downey Jr. gave a look at the fun relationship between Blunt and Krasinski.

A hilarious moment between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

During a press tour for Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. documented the cast's behind-the-scenes in Paris. In a viral Instagram clip, Emily Blunt and Robert engage in a conversation when John Krasinski pops up behind them, playfully smiling at the camera. Unwilling to halt her discussion, Emily amusingly places her hand on her husband's head and gently ushers him away from her interaction with Robert.

Viral Moment on TikTok

E! News captured this charming incident and shared it on TikTok, drawing attention to Emily's humorous response. The caption cheekily referenced the couple's A Quiet Place franchise, stating, "Emily Blunt is sending her husband John Krasinski to a quiet place for interrupting her chat with Robert Downey Jr." Fans couldn't contain their laughter, with one saying John as "the all-time best troll," while others speculated that Emily may have had to employ this tactic in real life.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship timeline

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's journey began in 2008 when they first met in Los Angeles through a mutual friend. After a memorable first date that included pizza and a visit to Krasinski's apartment, their connection blossomed. They got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2010 at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. Both have expressed how meeting each other changed their lives, with Krasinski realizing Blunt was the one from the start. They welcomed their first daughter, Hazel, in 2014 and their second daughter, Violet, in 2016. The couple has also ventured into film collaborations, starring together in A Quiet Place and its sequel. Their enduring love and public affection continue to captivate fans, making them a cherished Hollywood couple.

