When Emma Stone and Deepika Padukone collaborated on advertisement; Netizens lost their marbles

Over the years, Louis Vuitton has partnered with some of the biggest names, and last year the brand added some prominent names such as Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone, and Zhou Dongyu. The brand gained attention by bringing together some of the most prominent actresses from different regions.

Louis Vuitton ensembled a strong female cast as its ambassadors

The global luxury brand announced its global brand ambassador for the previous year through an ad video, featuring acclaimed actors like Emma Stone, Deepika Padukone, and Zhou Dongyu. Three of the prominent female figures appeared in white attire, completing their look with the same Dauphine bag.

LV shared the video on its official social media handle, and stated, “A timeless shape. Showcasing the Maison’s signature details, the #LVDauphine exudes a sophisticated flair. Discover the new #LouisVuitton campaign starring #EmmaStone, #DeepikaPadukone, and #ZhouDongyu.”

Deepika Padukone becomes Louis Vuitton's first Indian global brand ambassador

In a historic moment, Deepika Padukone was officially unveiled as the brand's first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. This announcement marked a significant milestone in the actress's career and added another feather to her successful career. Deepika Padukone, a prominent Bollywood figure known for her exceptional talent and impeccable style, became the first Indian to represent the global luxury fashion house.

The association of Padukone along with other prominent celebrities such as Emma Stone with LV broke the internet, who couldn’t get over this ground-breaking news. Netizens expressed their happiness and support for Padukone through their positive comments. One fan commented, “Deepika looks gorgeous.” while the other called her, “Global Icon Deepika Padukone.” Padukone’s husband and Bollywood sensation, Ranveer Singh expressed her opinions on his better half’s success by commenting, “Fun and elegant and modern and intelligent and classic at the same time? Well, that’s…… Deepika, innit ?”

In the world of fashion, Deepika Padukone's association with Louis Vuitton represents a new era, one where boundaries are blurred, and opportunities are limitless. As she continues to shine on the global stage, Deepika inspires countless others to dream big.

