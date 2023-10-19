When Emma Watson revealed Rupert Grint bought himself an 'ice-cream' truck with Harry Potter money; Details Inside

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint's friendship, forged during their time filming the Harry Potter series, is a heartwarming tale of camaraderie that mirrors the magic of the wizarding world they inhabited on screen. Meeting as young children on set, they grew up together, sharing experiences, challenges, and triumphs. Their on-screen chemistry was as authentic as their off-screen bond, creating a dynamic trio with Daniel Radcliffe. Their enduring friendship, filled with shared laughter and lifelong memories, is a testament to the profound connections that can be formed during the creation of cinematic masterpieces, and it remains a cherished part of the Harry Potter legacy.

Emma Watson on Rupert Grint’s ice cream truck

Back in 2007, Harry Potter star Emma Watson got candid about her co-star Rupert Grint during an appearance on Late Night with Conon O’Brien . During the conversation, O’Brien questioned Watson, “You, Daniel, and Rupert you're the three main you know characters that we've been following throughout these different films. Have the three of you and I don't want to be a crass question but you've, you know you've been making some money over the years. If any of you gone a little money, a little mad and bought yourself something crazy or you know just to treat yourself.”

Watson said, “I can't compete with this, Rupert bought an ice cream truck. He said to me quite seriously, he said, ‘If I hadn't got this you know if I hadn't become an actor, I seriously would have considered being an ice cream man’, I was like, ‘Okay cool’. So, he kind of fulfilled both dreams. It's not just like he's bought the truck to kind of drive around kind of a show, it actually has all of the ice cream in it, all of like the little chocolate drops and everything.”

Emma Watson once made a short Harry Potter film

During the interview, O’Brien asked Watson about a very short Harry Potter film they made for the Queen Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday. He questioned, “You and the cast made a very short Harry Potter film, especially for the Queen’s 80th birthday. And then you all met her; did you have to take an etiquette lesson and learn how to meet the Queen? I think there are a lot of rules, right?” Watson said, “Well, this is a funny thing. By the time I’ve had all the sort of etiquettes of how I was meant to meet her, I could only say this and I can say that. To be honest, I was kind of glad in the end that I didn’t actually meet her because apparently you can only dress as your majesty and you can’t speak to her unless she speaks to you and that’s kind of a little bow you have to do and all of this stuff. I was so nervous about it, I was like I’ll just look at her or just sit behind her. That's good enough for me.”

