When Emma Watson said ‘kissing was the most horrifying thing’ her and Rupert Grint had to do on the Harry Potter set

Emma Watson, along with Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe has always talked about her experiences growing up on the set of Harry Potter. During the 2022 reunion special, 'Return To Hogwarts,' a lot of conversations resurfaced, shedding light on various aspects of their shared journey, both on and off-camera.

Emma Watson's awkward kiss scene

During the reunion, the cast delved into the moment when Ron and Hermione shared their first kiss. Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione, recalled the experience, emphasizing just how uncomfortable it was to share that moment with Rupert Grint, whom she had come to see as a 'sibling.' She remarked, "Obviously us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us have ever had to go through." The scene, meant to be a dramatic make-out, instead turned into a laughter-filled scene, as Emma said it "felt wrong on every level."

Daniel Radcliffe's apology

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter, lightened the mood with an apology. He admitted, "I did not make this better because I’ve been told significantly that I was just being an absolute d*ck about this and was like, 'I’m gonna come on set and watch you guys kiss.' I’m sorry about that, guys."

This wasn't the first time Emma Watson had openly discussed the discomfort of the experience. In a resurfaced clip from a 2012 interview with Jonathan Ross, she said the same thing, "It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do. Not because Rupert isn’t lovely... but it just felt like incest. That’s the only way I can describe it. The great thing about kissing is that you close your eyes, so it was fine when I was actually kissing him because I had my eyes closed. So I could not think about the fact that it was him. The worst bit is when we had to open our eyes and look at each other because then it was just like, and then we couldn’t keep going."

