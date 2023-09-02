When Emma Watson's prank left Daniel Radcliffe in TEARS on $7.7 billion franchise set

While Emma Watson seems innocent, her former co-star Daniel Radcliffe recently revealed a mischievous side to her that goes beyond her appearance. Radcliffe reminisced about a prank Watson played on him, on the sets of Harry Potter where Daniel played the titular character, when he was just 14 years old, and the story provides a glimpse into the unexpected side of Watson's playful nature.

An unexpected deception by Emma Watson

In a recent interview, Daniel Radcliffe shared the details of the prank that Emma Watson had pulled on him. Watson, in a calculated move, informed Radcliffe that one of his beloved bands, the Libertines, had broken up. This revelation came early in the morning, just as Radcliffe was waking up and before he even realized it was April 1st. The actor, known for his role in the $7.7 billion-grossing movie series, Harry Potter, was a devoted fan of the Libertines, a band notorious for its internal conflicts and potential breakups. Radcliffe said "It was, like, really early in the morning so I hadn't even got that it was April 1 yet. I was a fan of this band called the Libertines, who were very fractious and they might have broken up at any point, and she came in and went, 'It's happened, it's finally happened!'"

The prank by Emma Watson

As Watson gave the news, Radcliffe noticed his lip quivering and his cheeks flushing as the shock of his beloved band's break up rushed over him. Emma Watson saw him on the verge of tears and she confessed the truth. Despite her mischievous personality, Watson's prank had boundaries, and she saved Radcliffe from crying.

Although Daniel Radcliffe's emotional rollercoaster over the Libertines' breakup was spared by Emma Watson's timely confession, the prank serves as a memorable anecdote from their time on the set of the monumental Harry Potter film series. It offers a delightful glimpse into the camaraderie and light-hearted moments shared by the talented cast during the making of cinematic history.

