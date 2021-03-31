When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie said Chris Evans would 'kill it' in Bollywood movies

Taking a trip down memory lane, during the Captain America: Civil War panel on Day 3 of Wizard World Philadelphia 2016, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were asked if they'd like to be in a Bollywood movie.

While celebrities like continue to make us proud by taking over Hollywood, many of us have also envisioned how the reverse would work out; Hollywood celebrities starring in Bollywood movies! While we still try to wrap our heads around what a Tom Cruise version of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge might have been, we take a trip down memory lane when three MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) stars were asked if they'd like to star in a Bollywood movie.

We dial back to 2016 on Day 3 of Wizard World Philadephia, specifically the Captain America: Civil War panel featuring Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who MCU fans adore as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier. During the fan questions, an Indian fan asked the boys if they've watched any Bollywood films and if they'd like to be in one. "I gotta be honest, I don't think I've seen any Bollywood films. Sorry," Chris confessed.

Besides giving the tidbit of how he has an Indian friend, Anthony enthusiastically revealed, "I've seen one and I know, Chris would kill at Bollywood movies. He would kill it. [Chris enquired with the fan, "A lot of dancing, right?"] And the girls are so annoyingly beautiful. I don't where they... it's like weird science. Like where do they find these women in these Bollywood movies? And there's just like... [starts doing a shoulder dance movie] Chris would kill it!"

"We gotta go to India," Sebastian chipped in while Mackie concluded, "We gotta do a Bollywood movie." During the same fan questions segment, Sebastian and Anthony also recognised another Indian fan, calling her 'Indian Captain America' and 'Indian Falcon' as she adorned a saree with Falcon's wings.

Do you think Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan would be a good fit in Bollywood movies? What kind of roles do you think would be apt for them? Share your honest thoughts and personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 2 Recap: Sam, Bucky have a messy reunion & detest the new Captain America

Meanwhile, Anthony and Sebastian continue to win us over with their on-screen (and off-screen!) bromance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. On the other hand, Chris said goodbye to the beloved Cap with Avengers: Endgame being his final MCU outing. It will indeed be interesting to see if Evans does have a cameo in some capacity in the Disney+ show, which is receiving rave reviews so far. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 3 will drop on April 2.

Here are some INTERESTING tidbits about Chris Evans: When is Chris Evans' birthday? June 13, 1981 How many siblings does Chris Evans have? 3 What is Chris Evans' dog's name? Dodger Which Disney musical has Chris Evans memorised all the song lyrics of? The Little Mermaid

Share your comment ×