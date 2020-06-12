When Game of Thrones actor Ed Skrein cited 'politics' to be the reason behind his removal from the show

Ed Skrein played the role of Daario Naharis in only three episodes of Game of Thrones. The actor then revealed the reason behind his removal from the show in multiple interviews.

Although Game of Thrones has come to an end, its popularity among the fans hasn’t faded a bit. People still talk about the unexpected end of the series, its unique characters, iconic scenes, and much more. Ardent fans of the series surely remember Daario Naharis who was the second love interest of Daenerys Targaryen. However, many of them were shocked when Ed Skrein who played Daario’s role was replaced by Dutch actor Michiel Huisman after the airing of three episodes.

Skrein who later appeared in movies like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Deadpool had revealed the reason behind his removal from the HBO series in multiple interviews that sent a shock wave among the Game of Thrones fans too. The actor had said in one of his interviews that the reason behind his removal was political. Not only that but he had also mentioned that his plan was to stay in Game of Thrones for a long time.

While Skrein called it a wonderful experience, he also mentioned politics to be the reason behind him parting ways with the show which boasts of a loyal fan base all over the world. Talking about Game of Thrones, it is considered to be one of the most popular television series in the world. It initially premiered on April 17, 2011. After the running of eight successful seasons, it finally came to an end on May 19, 2019. As for Ed Skrein, he has currently two movies lined up namely Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and Naked Singularity.

