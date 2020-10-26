When Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams REVEALED she was a BTS stan, Jungkook was her bias & aced Idol Challenge

We go back to 2018 when Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams revealed on Twitter that she was a BTS stan for life and that her favourite member was Jungkook. Check out when the 23-year-old actress also aced #IDOLCHALLENGE.

Over the past few years, many Hollywood celebrities have spoken candidly about their immense love for BTS, who are soaring higher and higher with their music spreading across the globe. Whether it be John Cena or Jimmy Fallon, these celeb BTS ARMY members constantly shower love upon the popular South Korean boy group for their positive message and the charming personalities of the seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Back in 2018, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams revealed via Twitter that she was a big fan of BTS. It started when BTS shared a video of J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook (with Namjoon in the end!) taking on #IDOLCHALLENGE to which Williams' responded with several heart emoticons. When one ARMY member curiously asked Maisie, "Maisie are you a BTS stan? I need to know. I love them," the 23-year-old actress confessed, "Yes, I stan BTS for life," with a black heart emoticon. Another ARMY member asked, "WHO’S YOUR BIAS?? IS IT J-HOPE BECAUSE HE’S A DANCER PLEASE FANGIRL WITH ME OVER THEM," to which Williams gushed, "Jungkook babes," with black, red heart emoticons and a shrug emoticon.

But, that's not all! Maisie showed off some killer moves when she took on #IDOLCHALLENGE and aced it step by step sharing the video on Twitter. Adorning a brown tee with acid wash shorts and black heeled boots, we loved how Williams showed off her fellow ARMY persona by grooving to Idol. Interestingly, Maisie's Twitter header image is an OT7 photo of BTS members from Grammys 2019 with a pink-haired Williams' photoshopped in the snap.

Check out Maisie William's 2018 tweets about BTS along with her #IDOLCHALLENGE video below:

— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 29, 2018

Yes, I stan BTS for life — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 29, 2018

Jungkook babes — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) August 29, 2018

Arya Stark x BTS is that dream interaction which will forever be iconic!

Moreover, during an interview with Variety, alongside her bestie and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner, while talking about memorable fan encounters, Maisie confided that she went with a fellow sweet and lovely BTS ARMY member and GoT superfan Amelie and her mother to watch BTS' 2018 musical documentary film Burn The Stage: The Movie at a movie theatre in London as none of her friends were into K-pop. Amelie and her mum had travelled from LA to London for a week to watch Williams' 2018 play I and You.

