When Gigi Hadid dropped hints about quitting modelling to start a family long before pregnancy news surfaced

Gigi Hadid dropped hints about quitting modelling to start a family long before her pregnancy news took her fans by surprise. Read on to know more.

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their child together. The good news was recently released by a source close to Gigi’s family and the fans have been gushing about it ever since. While the happy news came as a surprise for her fans, according to media reports, the couple had already shared the baby news with their family and close friends. While the couple has not made any official announcement yet, it seems like the 25-year-old supermodel dropped hints about her pregnancy in an interview earlier this year.

During an interaction with i-D magazine in February for its spring issue, the model expressed her desire to embrace motherhood and also mentioned that she might think about quitting modelling to start a family. “I think that as I get older, one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling. I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full-time cooking!" she said during the interview.

After an on-again-off-again relationship, Gigi and the former One Direction singer (27) rekindled their romance late last year. Just a few days back, the model had shared some pictures from her birthday celebration. The couple is currently practicing self-isolation at a farmhouse amid the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. The posts also featured her sister Bella Hadid. “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!" she wrote in the post.

