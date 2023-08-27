When Hailey Bieber opened up about the 'saddest, hardest moments' of her 'adult life' amid TikTok feud with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber, all the way back in April unexpectedly got candid about her mental health. For the unversed at the time Bieber was locked in a TikTok beef with Selena Gomez, or rather her fans, as the former had posted a video on the app, that many Selenators believed to body-shaming the singer. This led to a months-long battle between Gomez's fandom and Bieber. Just a few days later, the Rhodes founder opened up about how it had impacted her mentally. Here's what she said.

Hailey Bieber opened up about her mental health

In April, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to talk about her mental health in 2023. Through an Instagram Story on Wednesday, the model revealed that she has been privately grappling with challenges since the year started. While she didn't directly mention the wrath of Gomez's fans she had received in March and April, as the fandom dissected every little thing she did to have some underlining shade towards the Single Soon singer. But she didn't hide the fact that this year has proven to be one of the most "difficult" ones in her "adult life."

She wrote on her story, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time." She admitted that she was having a difficult time, saying, "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least." She finished off her note letting other people know they weren't alone in their struggles, "And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you’re not alone."

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez discussed their feud

Earlier, Hailey had briefly addressed her emotions in a statement regarding the TikTok drama. Gomez had disclosed that Hailey reached out to her personally because she had been subjected to death threats, which led Gomez to urge her fans to stop the harassment. The now-26-year-old expressed gratitude towards the actress and emphasized the importance of practicing greater kindness towards people online.

