When Harry Met Sally's Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal Reunite for 'Something Iconic'; Fans Eager for Details

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are up to something, and the iconic When Harry Met Sally’s fans can’t keep calm.

On Wednesday, January 22, the duo shared a photo of themselves on Instagram. The photo was a clear nod to their 1989 film. Crystal, 76, wears a sweater like his character in one of the most celebrated rom-coms, and the set resembles the one used for the interviews in the flick. The shirt and blazer worn by Ryan, 63, are also reminiscent of Sally’s look in the movie.

Ryan wrote in the caption, “It’s finally happening; we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.” Crystal also shared the photo and caption on his page—his first-ever Instagram update. Fans in the comments were pumped to see them together, with many wondering what the surprise was.

Ryan and Crystal have remained an absolute fan favorite since they starred in When Harry Met Sally, directed by Rob Reiner and written by the late Nora Ephron. The movie also starred the late Carrie Fisher as Sally’s best friend Marie and the late Bruno Kirby as Harry’s best mate Jess. Both Ryan and Crystal received Golden Globe nominations for the movie, with Ephron’s screenplay earning an Oscar nomination.

Though Ryan and Ephron collaborated for two more iconic romantic comedies—Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail—she and Crystal never appeared in a movie together again.

Speaking of the movie’s enduring significance to People in 2023, Crystal said, “As you get further along and new generations see this movie and feel it and watch it over and over again on Valentine’s Day, on New Year’s Eve, whatever it is, you know people fall in love every day and people fall out of love every day. This movie is evergreen that way. It’s a beautiful thing.”

In 2024, Crystal praised his and Ryan’s fantastic chemistry, saying their bond remains special even after 35 years.

