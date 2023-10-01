'This universe is very much...': When Henry Cavill showed skepticism over Sherlock Holmes solo movie

When cast opposite Millie Bobby Brown's famous role as child detective, Henry Cavill reprised his role as the famous London detective in the sequel, Enola Holmes 2, but then because of Dr. John Watson’s introduction- he was asked if he would ever part ways with his co-star Millie for Sherlock's own segment.

Can there be a potential third Enola movie?

When asked by The Wrap, Cavill said, "This universe is very much Enola's, so she'll always be involved." As the movie Enola Holmes didn’t just shed light on Sherlock but equally or more on Enola as well. To that Cavil also added “I think 'How is there hope for [Sherlock]?' would be answered in any future movies were they to happen," which gives us an idea for a potential third Enola movie.

Henry didn’t just stop there, he also stated, “There's always whisperings of these sorts of things, but nothing is ever official until you enter the first day of shooting, and even then until you finish shooting and even then it has to come out."

Henry has previously appeared as Superman in Black Adam. The actor discussed how he felt to be back in Sherlock’s world all over again. "I enjoyed enormously being in Baker Street, the work the production team did there was extraordinary. It was such a beautifully crafted set, magnificent. I didn't like to leave that set,” he added, "I just like to sit in it and enjoy it and feel as much as Sherlock as I possibly could."

The sequel marked the most important moment for The Stranger Things star

Millie Bobby Brown, gained recognition for playing Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things, for which she received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Later also made her name playing Enola Holmes. At an interaction, the young actress mentioned that the sequel marked the most important moment for her career.

“There were so many things that I got to be a part of, and I was really grateful for that. My age and gender has never defined [my job], so everyone on set really respected me and heard me. It was such a nice environment to be able to experience," explained the actress. You can watch Enola Holmes and its sequel both on Netflix.

ALSO READ: 'It was telling the Sherlock Holmes story but through…’: When Millie Bobby Brown explained why Enola Holmes is better version of detective franchise