  1. Home
  2. entertainment

When Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin REVEALED their favourite scenes from Crash Landing on You

When Crash Landing on You aired its final episode in February 2020, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye had revealed in an interview as to which was their favourite scenes from the beloved K-drama.
23143 reads Mumbai
When Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin REVEALED their favourite scenes from Crash Landing on YouWhen Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin REVEALED their favourite scenes from Crash Landing on You
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was in February 2020, when Crash Landing on You's tear-jerking yet happy series finale aired. Even though it's been a few months since the K-drama concluded, fans are still raving about the tvN drama whose highlight was the crackling chemistry between Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The star-crossed lovers' storyline with Ri Jung-Hyuk, a North Korean captain and Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean heiress, touched hearts all around the world. CLOY also starred Kim Jung-hyun as Gu Seung-joon, a conman and Seo Ji-hye as Seo Dan, Jung-hyuk's fiancée. Even their playful chemistry was much adored by fans.

After CLOY Ep 16 aired, the cast members had revealed, in an interview with Naver TV via Soompi, their favourite scenes from the show. For Bin, it was the ending sequence from Ep 9 when Jung-hyuk and Se-ri have to part with the latter finally being able to escape back to South Korea. "[The scene] shows the feelings of Ri Jung-hyuk, who courageously crossed the military demarcation line to follow Yoon Se-ri, and it was a moment in which the two people overcame their reality," the 37-year-old actor gushed. Fans remember that scene, especially for the passionate kiss, shared between the onscreen pair.

Ye-jin's favourite sequence was the candid conversation between Jung-hyuk and Se-ri over drinks in Ep 13. Given how Jung-hyuk gets a bit tipsy, he gathers the confidence to express his love for Se-ri which to fans felt like an almost proposal.

Jung-hyun loved the scene between Jung-hyuk and Se-ri from Ep 11 when the former arrives in Seoul, searches everywhere to find the latter and then eventually the couple reunites. The exact line which touched the 30-year-old actor was: "I looked everywhere for so long." He explained to Naver TV, "I think it was the most fantastical line in our drama. It remained in my memory because it brought out lots of emotions."

For Ji-hye, it was the sequence in which Seo Dan and her mother Go Myung-eun (Jang Hye-jin) had a heartfelt conversation where the latter revealed how worried she was about her daughter. "Your daughter will live more happily than anyone no matter what happens," Seo Dan had assured her caring mom.

ALSO READ: When Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin shared she and Hyun Bin would make a perfect 'Mr & Mrs Smith' pair

We adore this cast and how!

Which Crash Landing on You scenes tugged at your heartstrings? Let Pinkvilla know your favourite ones in the comments section below.

Credits :Naver TV,Soompi

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement