'When I found that love I was...' The time when Justin Bieber expressed this 'love feels so good' and 'magical' with Selena Gomez

Pop star Justin Bieber once opened up about his relationship with singer Selena Gomez. The Boyfriend singer had an on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, since 2011. Here's what Justin said about his relationship.

Justin Bieber got candid about his relationship with Selena Gomez

Back in 2015, during his interview with i-D magazine, Justin Bieber shared that he had put his heart and soul into his relationship with Gomez, feeling that she understood him like no one else. He confessed that he was so invested in their relationship because he had distanced himself from everyone else in his life.

He explained, “I think with that relationship… I put so much of myself on the line with her, because I was so distant with everyone else,” Bieber continued, “So it’s like, you have the world who’s loving you but it’s not like they know my heart — they don’t know me. So when I found that love I was just like, ‘Woah, I want to hold on to this.’ And I just put everything into it and in reality, there’s just no holding back. You’re just like, ‘This love feels so good.'”

Bieber went on to describe the deep connection he had felt with Gomez, saying, "So when I found that love, I was just like, 'Woah, I want to hold on to this.' And I just put everything into it, and in reality, there was just no holding back. I was just like, 'This love feels so good.'"

The singer acknowledged that their relationship was "magical," but it wasn't without its challenges. He expressed, “It’s like, magical, there’s nothing like it. So I felt that and I just didn’t want to let it go. When it was hard, I was just like, ‘I want to stick this out. So it was on again, off again, on again, off again…. We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media. I think that really messed my head up too…. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble.”

Justin Bieber on smoking pot

Bieber also reflected on a rough patch in his life when he had turned to substances to cope. He admitted to feeling like he was fighting against those who were telling him what to do. He explained that he had been unhappy and used other things to numb his pain. The Sorry singer said at the time, “You just figure out what you want to be and who you don’t want to be, you have all these questions and you start answering these questions.”

During that time, he had learned a lot about himself and his desires. However, he realized that his experimentation with drugs shouldn't become a public part of his identity. He hadn't wanted to make people uncomfortable with his choices and had preferred to keep his true self and his music as the focus of his public persona.

In essence, Bieber emphasized the importance of staying true to who he was and not letting external influences define him.

