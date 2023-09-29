'You couldn't be happy for me': Kourtney Kardashian expressed Kim wasn't happy that Kourtney was 'center of attention'; FANS React

Kourtney Kardashian didn't hold back when talking to her younger sister Kim Kardashian in the Season Four premiere of The Kardashians. Here's what Kourtney said about her sister in the latest episode.

Kourtney Kardashian likes to stay away from her family

In their conversation, the 44-year-old Kourtney Kardashian didn't mince words. She called Kim Kardashian a "witch" and a "narcissist" who believes everything revolves around her. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, revealed that she's part of a group chat dedicated to discussing Kourtney Kardashian, humorously named "Not Kourtney."

Their conversation touched upon Kourtney Kardashian's 2022 wedding to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, which took place in Italy. Kourtney Kardashian claimed that Kim Kardashian "complained" throughout the wedding, leading her to believe that her sister "wasn't happy" for her. "You couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren't," Kourtney Kardashian expressed.

Kim Kardashian, puzzled by the animosity, responded, "What is that you feel so low of me? ... Figure out why you hate me so much and why you're so angry for me. All of this never happened. I was so happy for you." This heated conversation was the latest development in an ongoing feud, which seemed to have started last season over the sisters' work with Dolce & Gabbana. Months after Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana-inspired wedding to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian designed a '90s-themed collection for D&G.

While they had resolved their arguments in Season Three, watching the episodes back reignited their tensions as they heard what they had said about each other. "We get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings,” Kim Kardashian admitted.

However fans felt that Kim has wronged Kourtney. They showed their support on Kourtney's latest Instagram post with comments. Here's what Kourtney's fans have to say;

One instagram use wrote; "Kim trying to ruin Kourtney‘s marriage bc none of hers worked😬" that received thousand of likes

While second one said showing support to Kourtney, "Kourtney continue to have boundaries with your family mostly Kim you will continue to be the happy one"

Another one chimed in, "Quit the show Kourtney. You don't need them, go like Rob. Or Stop complaining"

Kourtney Kardashian likes to spend time with her husband Travis

Kourtney Kardashian, reflecting on the phone call, found it "hurtful" and a reflection of why she seeks distance. She mentioned, "I've been reminded of this characteristic that's been in my family for years. We say mean things to hurt each other. It's what I work hard at in therapy to change." She concluded, "When I'm reminded of those things, it's hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way? I want to protect my energy and be around positivity and good vibes. Palm Springs with my husband is where it's at."

