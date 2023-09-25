'When I see this woman...': Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship ‘reeks of abuse’, opines comedian Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin, the outspoken comedian, has taken to TikTok to address her worries concerning Kanye West's alleged dominance over his wife, Bianca Censori. Recent images of the 46-year-old rapper alongside the 28-year-old Bianca have sparked discussions due to their distinctive fashion choices, with Kanye dressed entirely in black and Bianca wearing unconventional outfits, including a face-obscuring circular collar. Griffin's concerns primarily revolve around Bianca's perceived lack of agency in this situation.

Kathy Griffin's observations

In her TikTok video, Kathy Griffin expresses her unease about Bianca's apparent lack of voice in her relationship with Kanye West. She raises questions about Kanye's influence on Bianca's wardrobe choices, suggesting that while it's easy to make jokes about Kanye's eccentricities, this situation appears to cross a line. Griffin highlights the provocative nature of some of Bianca's outfits, which she believes may be designed to emphasize her physique, which she notes bears a resemblance to Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Concerns of suppression

Kathy Griffin delves further into her concerns, emphasizing that Bianca seems to have a diminished presence in the public eye. Despite Bianca's impressive educational background and physical beauty, Griffin questions whether Kanye may be inhibiting her ability to speak or express herself. She contrasts their contrasting a vttire, with Kanye often covered from head to toe while Bianca frequently showcases her figure. Kathy said, “We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori, right? I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through. So when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her. I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever.”

Kathy Griffin also references a recent incident involving Kanye West and Bianca Censori during a boat ride in Venice, where provocative images circulated. Griffin interprets these images as potentially indicative of a troubling power dynamic, suggesting that such actions could be perceived as abusive. Kathy said, “When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a ‘service’ and we saw his bare b*tt – knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras – that to me just reeks of abuse." Concerns surrounding Kanye and Bianca's behavior have reportedly extended to some of Kanye's closest friends, who are deeply worried about Bianca's well-being.

