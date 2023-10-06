'When I was 23 and...': When Taylor Swift revealed how people tried to 'minimize' her skills by s***shaming her

Taylor Swift redefined genres and captured hearts with her poetic lyrics, unapologetic authenticity, and a magnetic stage presence. From country darling to pop sensation, she's an icon whose songs resonate as anthems of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Swift's unstoppable journey through fame has seen her break records, empowered her fans, and used her voice for change, making her an enduring force in the world of entertainment and a symbol of artistic reinvention.

Taylor Swift opens about her hardest time in life

In one of the Apple podcasts , legendary pop icon Taylor Swift opened about her toughest time in life. When asked “when was the toughest for you”, Swift replied, “This happened several times. So, I can’t like you know when I was like 23 and people were just like kind of reducing me to like kind of making slideshows of like my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to out of party wants and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft kind of its it's a way to take a woman who's doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things.”

Taylor Swift reveals when she was s***shamed

Taylor Swift continued, “And it's in a way it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill by taking something that everyone you know in their darkest darkest moments loves to do which is to s****shame. And so now when I see this happening I can see a headline about a young artist about a young female artist felt like another breakup and it makes it spin it sends me into a real sad place because I don't want that to keep happening and I don't think people understand how easy it is to infer that someone who's a female artist or a female in our industry is somehow doing something wrong by wanting love, wanting money, wanting success, women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them.”

