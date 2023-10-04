'When I was a kid...': When Ryan Gosling opened up about his obsession with watches; Find out what was his first?

Ryan Gosling, the celebrated actor known for his suave demeanor and timeless appeal, grabbed the public's attention once again for his love for watches. The superstar joined forces with TAG Heuer, the iconic watch brand, marking a significant collaboration. Gosling even opened up about his fascination with watches which roots deep down to his childhood.

Ryan Gosling signed up to become the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer is definitely one perfect brand to sign up with keeping in mind Ryan Gosling’s love for watches. For Gosling, the decision to collaborate with TAG Heuer was not merely a professional choice but a personal one deeply rooted in admiration. As per FT , the superstar candidly expressed, "I never really felt a connection with the brands I had the opportunity to work with before.”

However, his association with TAG Heuer felt like a natural fit. In his own words, “But working with TAG Heuer was the easy decision. They’re an iconic brand. They’ve been quietly and consistently a pillar of excellence in their field for over 160 years. And, you know, time, in general, is just something I think more about now. I have two young kids, and they’re growing up fast. So, I keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to.”

Ryan Gosling on his childhood fascination with watches

Gosling's admiration for watches traces its origins back to his childhood. The sight of individuals checking their watches left a lasting impression on young Gosling, sparking his curiosity about the exciting lives that others led. He reminisces, "I guess my interest in watches has developed over time. When I was a kid, I thought they symbolized having important things to do and people to see; I would see people check their watches, and it would make me wonder what exciting things they had going on. I wanted to have a life like that as well.”

This fascination with timepieces became so ingrained in him that one of the first items he purchased with his own money was a watch, “a digital Casio with Hulk Hogan on it.” Ryan Gosling's journey into the world of watches, culminating in his partnership with TAG Heuer, showcases a deep-rooted passion and a keen sense of appreciation for the watches.

