‘When I was going for my last audition…’: When Tom Holland shared humorous anecdote on how he was informed about Spider-Man casting

Tom Holland, the now-beloved Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once reminisced about his journey to snag the iconic role on the Graham Norton Show in 2021. He revealed a humorous and somewhat cringe-worthy detail from his casting process and still feels that it's enough to put him in laughter.

What was the hilarious situation Tom Holland caught himself into during his last audition for the Spider-Man role?

While being on the Graham Norton Show in 2021, Tom Holland took us back to those nerve-wracking days when he was flying out to Atlanta for multiple screen tests, each one carrying the weight of his dreams. On this particular day, as he landed on his final audition, he found himself in an unexpected and unforgettable encounter with a taxi driver.

The driver, while seemingly well-intentioned, turned out to be "a little bit too honest" for Holland's liking. Throughout the ride, he engaged in a conversation with the young actor, who was desperately trying to focus on rehearsing his lines. The driver, perhaps not fully aware of the magnitude of the moment, suddenly dropped a bombshell.

Tom reveals the situation like, "When I was going for my last audition, I was driving, I was very nervous, and I had this driver – lovely guy – but a little bit too honest? And he's sort of sitting there in the car, and he's chatting to me, chatting to me, chatting to me, and you know I'm a polite person, but I also want to be like 'Mate please shut up, I'm trying to learn my line.' And he's looking at me in the mirror and he's doing that thing [pretends to adjust rearview mirror] and he's like 'Yeah,' and he's sort of sitting there really awkward looking at me. And he goes, 'You know what kid, I think you're going to get it.' And I'm like 'Really?! Why?!' And I was excited to hear that. He goes 'You know what? I think you're going to get it because the kid that I just drove there? He is so good-looking. [laughter]"

Was Tom Holland able to secure his Spider-Man role easily?

Our beloved Spider-Man didn't secure his role easily. According to a report by Collider, the casting process for the role of Spider-Man was extensive and took five months. Holland went through eight auditions before finally being cast as Spider-Man. However, eventually, he was able to don the red and blue Spidey outfit officially and received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Spider-Man.

Reportedly, Robert Downey Jr., who played Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, praised Holland's "perfect" Spider-Man skills. To add more, Benedict Cumberbatch, who appeared as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man: No Way Home, called Holland's performance "gobsmackingly brilliant," as per multiple sources.

