When Ian Somerhalder said his favourite The Vampire Diaries scene was Damon & Vicki dancing around half naked

Throwback to when Ian Somerhalder revealed his favourite scene from The Vampire Diaries was when Damon and Vicki danced around half naked. Read on to know more.

Growing up watching The Vampire Diaries and continuing to binge-watch the show again, we all have our list of favourite scene from the teen drama series. For instance, all the Damon and Elena scenes gave us the feels, Stefan and Lexi's moments always left us smiling, romantic scenes, action sequences and all the other emotional moments shared by various characters in the show. The series came out in 2009 and ran for 8 seasons, and its loaded with iconic scenes that we still can’t stop gushing about.

Just like the fans, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, the actors who played the famous Salvatore brothers in the show, also have fond memories from the show that they will cherish forever. In 2017, Ian, who featured as Damon in the show, and Paul, who played Stefan, attended the Dallas Fan Expo and while interacting with their fans, revealed their favourite scenes from the popular TV show. The actors, who worked closely together on the show during the eight-season run and are also friends in real life, spoke about the scenes they enjoyed shooting.

When someone from the audience asked the actors about their favourite moment from the series, Ian jokingly said, “It was the stuff off screen,” and the fans got very excited about the answer and started clapping and cheering. Considering Ian and his co-star Nina Dobrev were dating in real life when their characters were falling head over heels in love with each other on-screen, the fan’s reaction did not come as a surprise. Ian then mentioned that he had fun shooting the flashback scenes with Paul.

If you remember, throughout the show, the creators kept giving their viewers a look into Damon and Stefan’s past life. In season 1, when the vampire brothers kept fighting with each other, the show would often take up back to the time when they were still human beings and shared a beautiful brotherly bond. Of course, that was before Katherine turned them into blood-sucking monsters.

“The stuff that Paul and I shot. All the stuff, when we were young. And it was fun because in season one we were always on each other’s throat so to see these two characters as loving brothers. It was so fun and so light. In those scenes, all the world was right,” Ian said recalling the scenes. While Paul did appreciate the fact that Ian loved shooting those scenes with him, he interrupted his co-star and said, “I thought you were gonna say that underwear scene in which you are just dancing and s***.”

Ian agreed with Paul and said “I thought she asked what were your favourite scenes to shoot together. Yes, definitely!” It was the scene in season 1 where Damon turns Vicki into a vampire and the two have fun dancing and drinking together at the Salvatore mansion. “Now that I am a married man, it’s still okay for me to say that my favourite scenes by far were Damon and Vicki dancing around, you know, half-naked, in the Salvatore mansion just drinking blood and getting wasted,” he said about the scene.

As for Paul, the actor said he really enjoyed playing the bag guy in season 3. From the very beginning, the fans fell in love with Stefan because of how kind, caring and loving he was. He was the perfect boyfriends to Elena, a good brother to Damon, a good friend to Bonnie and Caroline. This is why the creators took people by surprise when his character spiralled out of control and started killing people after switching off his humanity.

While the fans did not like that part of his character and rooted for Stefan to get his identity back, Paul said he loved playing The Ripper, Stefan’s bloodthirsty alter ego. “I was like playing this good guy for two years and I was ready to blow my brains out. I was like crying after every three episodes. Elena is like holding me and rocking me like a child. And finally, they were like ‘Oh you have a dark past and you are like this screwed up guys and you rip people’s heads off’ and I was like yes!” Paul said.

