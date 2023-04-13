When is American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing releasing on Netflix? Plot, cast, and more details

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, a new three-part documentary by Floyd Russ, will soon be available on Netflix, just in time for the bombing's tenth anniversary. The film will examine the catastrophe that took place on April 15, almost ten years ago, when terrorists bombed the Boston Marathon.

Who was the face behind the hideous incident?

Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev carried out the assaults, planting two pressure cooker bombs they constructed themselves that resulted in the deaths of three people and the injuries of hundreds. By publishing a documentary series on the catastrophe, Netflix plans to examine the unfortunate events and remember the victims of the atrocity.

When will the show be available to watch (date, time, platform)?

On April 12, 2023, at 3:01 AM ET, American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing will be available on Netflix. The three-part documentary series is a Netflix original.

What will the three-part documentary series include?

By piecing together a minute-by-minute recounting of the manhunt, Netflix's three-part series will transport viewers back to the terrible days that followed the Boston bombings. The closed-circuit film, audio from the police radio during the shooting, cell phone footage, and testimonials from police officers, FBI agents, and bystanders who assisted law enforcement in apprehending the murderers will all be included in the series.

Floyd Russ, who also directed Zion and Malice at the Palace for Netflix, is the series director. Additionally, Russ serves as the show's co-executive producer.

What happened in the real Boston Bombing: Event and its Aftermath

The bombing at the annual Boston Marathon finish line on April 15, 2013, left Boston's running community in ruins, and it has still had an impact on them ten years later.

