When is Beverly Hills Cop 4 releasing? Exploring rumors as Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley in iconic franchise

Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as Axel Foley in the long-awaited sequel, Beverly Hills Cop 4. The film, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, marks Eddie Murphy's return to the iconic role after 29 years, following the lackluster release of Beverly Hills Cop 3 in 1994. Here's everything we know so far.

When will the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley release?

The 2024 release, now under Netflix's banner after moving from Paramount in 2019, promises to bring the franchise into the modern era. The first look image showcases Murphy surrounded by smartphone-wielding onlookers, highlighting the film's adaptation to contemporary settings. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is a decades-in-the-making project that has undergone several attempts, with this version finally making its way to the big screen.

Who is the star cast in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

The Netflix project reunites Murphy with original cast members Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot, with additions such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, and Kevin Bacon.

ALSO READ: Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream VII? Exploring alleged reason amid anti-Semitic row and Israel / Hamas tensions

Who are the makers of the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

In the first glimpse shared by Netflix, Murphy's character emerges from a tipped-over parking enforcement cart, adorned in his signature Detroit Lions jacket, signaling the franchise's revival. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is directed by Mark Molloy and scripted by Will Beall, known for his work on Aquaman. The film's production team includes Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, and Melissa Reid as producers, with Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic as executive producers.

What is the plot of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley?

The plot, set to unfold at least three decades after Beverly Hills Cop 3, introduces Foley's criminal defense attorney daughter, played by Taylour Paige. She pulls her father into a California-based case, leading to encounters with Kevin Bacon's LAPD special-unit officer. Joseph Gordon-Levitt joins the cast as Foley's new partner, adding new dynamics to the classic storyline.

More on the making of the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley

The film's journey to completion involved script developments and changes in directorial leadership, ultimately landing in the hands of Mark Molloy. The collaborative efforts of the cast, old and new, along with the production team, aim to breathe new life into the beloved franchise.

As more plot details emerge, anticipation grows for the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley in 2024.

ALSO READ: Who is Logan Lerman's fiancée Analuisa Corrigan? Exploring relationship timeline amid engagement announcement