When is Captain America: Brave New World Releasing on OTT? Find Out Where It'll Drop

Captain America: Brave New World has just hit the theaters on February 14 and is being appreciated by a lot of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the movie is highly enjoyable on the big screen, there happens to be another kind of fun to watch some movies at your home. So, we are here to tell you a tentative period of when the first MCU movie of this year will be released on streaming platforms.

While it is clear that the superhero fanatics will have to wait for some time to watch the movie on the TV screen, let's debunk a tentative time frame. Looking at the grand outing of Marvel Studios, Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released last year, the TV premiere of the Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford-starring film won't be far.

The tale of two immortal mutants was released back on July 26, 2024. It then hit the digital platform somewhere around October 1, 2024. The movie then premiered on Disney+ a month later on November 12, 2024.

Looking at the months and time graph, from when Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters and was then available to stream on Disney+, we can expect that Captain America: Brave New World would be out in the middle of April via video-on-demand and a month later on Disney+.

The fourth installment of Captain America has been directed by Julius Onah, who has just stepped into the world of Marvel projects. The movie stars Mackie in a titular role alongside Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus Ross from William Hurt.

Interestingly, the Indiana Jones actor would even play the character of Red Hulk. Besides the two great actors, the movie also has Liv Tyler, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito, and Danny Ramirez alongside a few more surprising casting drops, which we won't spoil for you.