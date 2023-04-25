When is CinemaCon 2023? Dates, tickets, venue, what to expect, and other details

CinemaCon 2023, which is known as the largest gathering of movie theater owners from around the world, is here. The popular convention has a chock-blocked schedule up for its much-awaited four-day long event. Continue reading to know more details about CinemaCon 2023, including dates, venue, schedule, and other important information.

When and where is CinemaCon 2023 being held?

CinemaCon 2023 is being hosted from Monday, April 24, to Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. The schedule for the convention is packed and you can expect several interesting presentations and teases from popular studios across the globe. Keep reading to know more about what the upcoming days will entail.

CinemaCon 2023 schedule

CinemaCon 2023 will feature studios like Sony Pictures, Paramount, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Focus Features, Universal, and others, showcasing and offering glimpses of their upcoming projects. As per official reports, PVR INOX MD-PVR founder Ajay Bijli will be making the address on International Day, with Mark Viane of Paramount Pictures.

The convention is expected to pay tribute to filmmaker and guest of honor Martin Scorsese. Sony will be launching the cinematic event while Paramount and Lionsgate are expected to conclude it. Sony will unveil character posters of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at The Colosseum—Casino Level. Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and is all set for release in theaters on June 2, 2023.

A special screening of The Flash, starring controversial actor Ezra Miller, will be hosted while footage of projects like Venom 3, Napoleon, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter is expected to be showcased at CinemaCon 2023. Walt Disney Studios will be screening The Boogeyman on the third day of the convention. The supernatural horror film starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina will release in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Films like The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Batman Part II, Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Wonka, The Marvels, Peter Pan and Wendy, and Despicable Me 4 are also expected to be a part of CinemaCon 2023. A dinner party celebrating Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is also expected to be organized by Paramount.

Other projects that can be featured in the showcase include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Killers of the Flower Moon, Expendables 4, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. CinemaCon's annual Big Screen Achievements Awards will conclude the conclave and the following awards and recipients have been announced:

The CinemaCon Award of Excellence in Animation Award -- Chris Meledandri

The Cinéma Vérité Award -- Melissa McCarthy

The Rising Stars of the Year Award -- Anthony Ramos & Dominique Fishback

The Star of the Year Award -- Zendaya

The Comedy Ensemble Award -- Cast of Joy Ride

The NATO Spirit of the Industry Award -- Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

NATO Marquee Award -- Rolando B. Rodriguez

CinemaCon 2023 tickets

CinemaCon 2023 is not an open to all event like ComicCon.Tickets for the convention are not up for sale. Only stakeholders associated with the movie industry, theater owners, studios and media professionals can attend the closely guarded annual event that celebrates cinema.