When is Danny Masterson going to prison? Report reveals new schedule

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

As Danny Masterson, the once-beloved actor from That '70s Show, faces the harsh reality of serving a 30-year to a life sentence following his conviction on two counts of forcible rape, his journey through the criminal justice system takes center stage. Recent reports shed light on what the initial days of incarceration hold for Masterson, as we explore his strict schedule at North Kern State Prison.

Danny Masterson is bound to follow strict sentence at North Kern State Prison

As retrieved via TMZ , upon entering North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, Masterson embarks on a comprehensive reception and classification process, anticipated to span the first 90 days of his sentence. During this period, Masterson will find himself in categorized group U, subject to stringent restrictions. This phase restricts family visits, limits entertainment access, and denies him access to personal property. While he retains privileges like yard and recreation services, his interactions with the outside world are notably curtailed.

A single phone call within the first week and only one call per month during his time in group U underscore the restrictive nature of his current circumstances. Despite these challenges, sources close to Masterson reveal that he displayed "exceptional strength of mind and spirit" during his time in the Los Angeles County jail.

A look back at Danny Masterson’s conviction

Danny Masterson 's legal woes began when he was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, coinciding with his time on That '70s Show. The actor faced three forcible rape charges, with the recent conviction finding him guilty on two of these charges. Throughout the legal proceedings, Masterson has vehemently maintained his innocence, relying on his prominent position as a Scientologist.

The final hearing in September 2023 marked a pivotal moment, with the judge sentencing Masterson to 15 years to life for each of the two charges, to be served consecutively, as retrieved via Variety . The severity of the sentence reflected the court's condemnation of Masterson's criminal actions, emphasizing that he was not the victim and underscoring the lasting impact on the survivors.

As Danny Masterson navigates the initial challenges of prison life at North Kern State Prison, his conviction serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of the crimes he committed.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

