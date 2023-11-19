When is Emma Stone hosting Saturday Night Live? Details revealed as she prepares to star alongside Noah Kahan

Emma Stone will be hosting Saturday Night Live on December 2, accompanied by indie folk singer Noah Kahan as the musical guest. SNL has been hosted by stars for the last few weeks. After Timothee Chalamet and Jason Momoa, Emma Stone is next to host the show. Here's everything you need to know.

Emma Stone to host Saturday Night Live alongside Noah Kahan

Emma Stone is currently starring in the Showtime TV series The Curse alongside Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, playing a home improvement TV host cursed by a child. Stone is also in the awards contender Poor Things, a Frankenstein-inspired black comedy by Yorgos Lanthimos, where Stone portrays a woman named Bella brought back to life by a mad scientist. Noah Kahan, the indie folk singer, has recently received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Jason Momoa was the host for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live episode ahead of the release of his new DC movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hitting theaters on December 22. This highly anticipated sequel follows the success of his first Aquaman film in 2018, grossing over $1 billion. Momoa, who hosted Saturday Night Live in 2018, was joined by singer Tate McRae for the episode. In addition to his role in the Aquaman sequel, Momoa appeared as the colorful villain Dante Reyes in Universal's Fast X earlier this year and reprised his Aquaman role in the post-credits scene of The Flash.

The current season of Saturday Night Live has seen diverse hosts and musical guests, including Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, and Timothee Chalamet. Celebrity cameos have also been a highlight, featuring Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Alec Baldwin, Christopher Walken, and more.

ALSO READ: Is Jason Momoa exiting DCU’s Aquaman franchise because of ‘terrible’ sequel?

Emma Stone's upcoming movie Poor Things

Speaking specifically about Poor Things, Emma Stone's upcoming project, the movie is an adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel, which earned acclaim by winning the Costa Book Award and Guardian Fiction Prize.

The film narrates the story of a woman grappling with ambiguous identity and memories, entwined in a gothic romance reminiscent of the Victorian era, with connections to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. This venture marks a reunion for Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, with Stone taking on the lead role once more in this intriguing period piece, following their collaboration in The Favourite. Poor Things is set to hit theaters on December 8th.

ALSO READ: 'To have no shame about her body': How Emma Stone said 'Yes' to Poor Things director for explicit scenes