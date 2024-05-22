When Is Grammy Awards 2025? Nominations And Main Ceremony Date OUT; Details Inside

The Grammy Awards season is back, and fans are excited for the 67th annual ceremony. The key dates for the 2025 Grammys have been announced, along with important details about the nomination process and the main event as per Billboard. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know.

Key dates for the 67th Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This venue, formerly known as the Staples Center, has hosted all but four Grammy telecasts since 2000. The event will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, as well as streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The product eligibility period for the 67th Grammy Awards is from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024. This period determines which musical works are eligible for nominations.

Nominations and voting periods

The process of determining nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards consists of several critical steps. First-round voting will take place from October 4 to October 15, 2024. During this time, Recording Academy members will vote to select the nominees. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The nominations will be announced on Friday, November 8, 2024. This announcement sets the stage for the final round of voting, which will take place from December 12, 2024, to January 3, 2025. As is customary, the final voting takes place nearly a month before the winners are announced during the live broadcast.

Historical context and notable winners

The 66th annual Grammy Awards, held on February 4, 2024, featured several historic moments. Taylor Swift broke a record by receiving her fourth career Album of the Year Grammy for her album Midnights. Swift also won her 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album with the same album.

Miley Cyrus' song Flowers won Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 Grammys, among other notable wins. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Song of the Year award for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. In addition, Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist.

Production team and broadcast information

The Recording Academy has yet to name a host, producer, or director for the 2025 Grammy Awards. Trevor Noah hosted the 66th annual ceremony for the fourth year in a row, while Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, and Jesse Collins served as executive producers. Co-executive producers were Eric Cook, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Patrick Menton, with Hamish Hamilton directing the show.

CBS has been the Grammys' home network since 1973, and it will continue to broadcast the 67th annual Grammy Awards live. Viewers can also watch the event live and on demand through Paramount+.

Media registration and entry periods

The media registration period for the 67th Grammy Awards runs from July 8, 2024, to August 23, 2024. This time frame allows media outlets to register and plan their coverage of the event. Artists and teams can submit entries online between July 17, 2024, and August 30, 2024. This phase is critical for artists who want to have their work considered for nominations in a variety of categories.

ALSO READ: Who Is The Voice Season 25 Winner, Asher Havon? Everything We Know About Team Reba Star Amid His Victory