When is Longlegs Coming Out on Hulu? Find Out the Release Date, Plot, and More

The 2024 released movie, Longlegs was nothing short of an entertainer that also gave major goosebumps to the viewers. If you fall under the category of people who have not watched the project, don’t worry! You can now experience those chills in the comfort of your home by streaming it on Hulu.

Yes, you read that right. Hulu announced this exciting news on February 6, 2025, through multiple online platforms. The date for this movie couldn't have been more perfect. It will be available on the streamer from February 14, so if you are looking to make your Valentine’s Day more spicier, this seems like a perfect option.

The film, which reportedly turned out to be a box-office success, is about an FBI agent, Lee Harker (played by Maika Monroe) who is tasked to resolve a case that involves a serial killer. But a major pivot happens which reveals evidence of the occult. She ends up finding out about a personal connection to the killer and she has to stop him before he makes his next move.

The venture is packed with an exciting cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Monroe, Kiernan Shipka, Alicia Witt, Blaire Underwood, Dakota Daulby, Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Lauren Acala, Ava Kelders, Rryla McIntosh, Anita Wittenberg, Vanessa Walsh, Michelle Cyr, Charles Jarman, Marlea Cleveland, Michelle Choi- Lee, Jason Day, and many more.

The venture, which would probably keep you on the edge of your seats, is directed by Oz Perkins. Andres Arochi Tinajero wears the cap of the cinematographer for Longlegs and the music for the same is given by Zilgi, per Wikipedia. The movie was distributed by none other than Neon.