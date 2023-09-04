When is Millie Bobby Brown Starrer ‘Damsel’ releasing? Checkout release date, cast, story and more

Netflix's Damsel, an eagerly awaited fantasy movie starring Millie Bobby Brown, has been in the spotlight lately. It promises to offer a fresh take on some classic stories, and with Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (known for 28 Weeks Later) directing and Dan Mazeau (co-writer of Fast X) writing, it's expected to be a thrilling and unique adventure.

Damsel - Release date and cast

There's a twist in the Netflix Damsel news – the movie's release has been delayed. Originally set to be part of Netflix's 2023 lineup, it will now be pushed to 2024. This delay affects not only Damsel but also many other Netflix Original Movies initially planned for 2023. This is a common occurrence in Hollywood due to ongoing strikes for fair pay by organizations like WGA and SAG-AFTRA. The original Damsel release date was October 13, 2023, but now we'll have to wait until 2024 for its debut.

As for the cast, Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead as Princess Elodie, adding to her impressive Netflix portfolio, which includes her role as Eleven in Stranger Things and her work on the Enola Holmes movies. And it is reported that she will also return as Eleven for the upcoming Stranger Things season 5. Joining her are Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Ricky Guillart, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo in undisclosed roles.

Damsel: Plot and trailer

The Damsel story is a clever twist on the classic damsel in distress trope found in medieval fantasy. Princess Elodie agrees to marry Prince Henry but finds herself trapped in a cave as a sacrifice to a fearsome dragon, thanks to the treacherous royal family. With no hero coming to her rescue, Elodie must become her own savior and battle the fire-breathing beast.

Damsel offers an intriguing and compact tale in the medieval fantasy genre, deviating from the usual grand epics. The story shares similarities with the horror-comedy Ready or Not, where a bride must fight for survival against her in-laws trying to sacrifice her to fulfill an ancient pact.

While the full Damsel trailer is yet to be released, Netflix has provided a sneak peek in its Save the Date sizzle reel for its 2023 movies. Although the film's release is delayed, this glimpse shows Millie Bobby Brown's character evolving from a victim to a heroic figure, wielding a sword and ready for battle. It's an exciting project to look forward to. Watch the trailer here.

