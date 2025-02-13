When Is Much Awaited Romantics Anonymous Releasing on Netflix? All You Need to Know About Japanese Series

The Japanese and Korean filmmakers are coming forth with a mindblowing collaboration that will have the audience filled with emotions through Romantics Anonymous. The series in question will soon be available on Netflix. Here’s everything that we would like to tell you about the romantic drama series.

The aforementioned series will be released on Netflix in October 2025. Getting into details, the show will be directed by Sho Tsukikawa while being penned by Kim Ji Hyun, who happens to be a highly acclaimed screenplay writer.

Interestingly, Kim Ji Hyun has adapted his screenplay for the show from the French film Les Émotifs anonymes. While Lim Seung Young happens to be a showrunner of the outing, Kim Yong Eun, Choi Gi Young, Kim-Keum Sil, Takuro Nagai, and Mao Osaki are associated with the project as its producers. Meanwhile, Riki Project also happens to be a production company behind the outing.

The series will revolve around two people, Sosuke and Hana, who have a love for chocolate, which will be the means through which they first meet each other. Meanwhile, the show will even focus on their social anxiety and how it slowly develops their relationship, as Sosuke is hesitant to touch and Hana, on the other hand, is uncomfortable making eye contact. These are the only few unique challenges of their relationship.

Shun Oguri has been cast to play the character of Sosuke Fujiwara, who happens to be germophobic and the son of a major confectionary magnate. Those who have watched the Godzilla franchise will instantly identify Oguri, as he was seen playing the character of Ren Serizawa in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Meanwhile, it is Han Hyo-Joo who will be seen playing the character of Hana Lee. She was also seen in a few other Netflix outings, such as Believer 2 and 20th Century Girl.