When is Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Releasing? Here's What You Need to Know

Kaitlyn Dever starrer Apple Cider Vinegar is set to hit the screens soon. With Netflix dropping the first trailer of the show, the fans have gotten excited to witness the plot based on a true story.

The upcoming show will comprise of six episodes, created by Samantha Strauss, an Australian writer known for her work in notable titles like The End, Nine Perfect Strangers, and Dance Academy.

As for the plot of the show, it follows two women who go on to cure their life-threatening disease through health and wellness sessions held by the communities online. However, their lives take a major turn after learning that the communities they enrolled themselves in are frauds.

Meanwhile, speaking about the subject matter of the show, Strauss revealed, “It’s really interesting to look at how media uses food as a weapon against us and how much we crave the nourishment, but how much of a privilege and how expensive it is to try to be well.”

Apart from Dever, the cast of Apple Cider Vinegar includes Aisha Dee, Alycia Debnam, Tilda Cobham, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, and Pheonix Raei, amongst others.

Moreover, the shoe is based on the events of 2010, when the people online brought down the wellness empire for its lies and frauds. The events were also described in the 2017 book, The Woman Who Fooled the World.

While most of the audience was in awe of Dever’s Australian accent, the creator revealed that the actress worked hard with the dialect coach to get the words right.

She said, “I love accent work in general, but there’s something about this accent in particular and how it allowed me to dive deep into someone else. It was really helpful for me to separate myself from the character.”

Apple Cider Vinegar will be available to stream on Netflix from February 6.