When is Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown happening in the US? Details inside

Netflix is aiming to put a stop to the practice of sharing passwords among users of different households. To this end, the streaming giant has come up with a new ‘paid sharing’ plan that will allow subscribers to add additional plans for those users outside their households. While this plan has already been introduced in some countries like New Zealand, Canada, Spain, and Portugal, the platform has delayed its launch in the US. Read on to know more about this.

How much will Netflix’s paid-sharing plan cost in the US?

The paid-sharing plan was introduced in Canada, Spain, New Zealand, and Portugal in February this year. In addition to the monthly subscription they pay, subscribers will now have to pay an additional amount to share their passwords with people outside their households. For instance, these additional plans cost CAD$ 7.99 in Canada, NZD $7.99 in New Zealand, $5.99 in Spain, and $3.99 in Portugal.

Although it is not yet known how much these plans will cost in the USA, The Hollywood Reporter reported that during an earnings call on Tuesday, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters that the pricing will be higher in more affluent countries. The company said that the launch of these plans was postponed in the US until summer as they want to see how subscribers in the aforementioned four countries are reacting to the plans.

How are people reacting to Netflix’s new paid-sharing plans?

People who have been using the streaming service for a long time, and are used to either sharing passwords or watching Netflix outside their house are angered. In January, Peters predicted that they could be a short-term loss in the number of subscribers after the plan was launched. However, in its January earnings letter, the company explained that sharing passwords among users “undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.” The company believes that the paid-sharing plan is the right approach to increasing their revenue in the long term.

