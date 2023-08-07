When is One Piece Episode 1072 releasing? Date, time, streaming details, and more

One Piece's Gear 5 finally showed up in the most recent episode, but it was just a taste of what's to come. Just when everyone in Wano was giving up on Luffy after his defeat, he woke up with new abilities and was ready to take down Kaido. However, the most recent episode was just the start of the battle, and it'll go on for a few more episodes before Luffy gets Wano back from Kaido's clutches.

ALSO READ: One Piece Episode 1071: When will the anime release? Date, time, streaming details and more

One Piece Episode 1072 release date, time and streaming details

The latest episode of One Piece, Episode 1072, will be airing on Sunday, August 13, at 19:30 JST. This episode is part of the weekly anime series that airs every Sunday. Crunchyroll is one of the most popular anime streaming sites in the world, whether you’re looking to stream anime like One Piece or Attack on Titan or Jujutsu Kaisen, and with ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to watch Crunchyroll’s entire library from anywhere in the world.

Once the episode is released in Japan, it will be available for streaming in different time zones. You can check your time zone here-

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

One Piece Episode 1072 spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the battle between Kaido and Luffy continues. Kaido realizes that Luffy has awakened his devil fruit, but his appearance indicates that he has awakened a Zoan-type devil fruit rather than a Paramecia.

Luffy, driven by eagerness, engages Kaido in combat and manages to defeat him. He then allows Kaido to consume him, transforming his body into rubber before making a quick escape.

In One Piece episode 1072, Luffy undergoes a transformation, turning into a giant shape and using Kaido as a makeshift jump rope. However, Kaido retaliates by using his Blast Breath attack on Luffy, causing a significant reaction.

Meanwhile, the Emperor remarks that Luffy's actions resemble something from a cartoon. Luffy reaches his limit swiftly, his complexion turning pale and aged momentarily, resembling a wrinkled old man. Yet, by synchronizing his heartbeat with the rhythm of the drums of liberation, he successfully reverts back to Gear 5.

ALSO READ: One Piece episode 1071: All about Luffy's Gear 5 anime debut release date, streaming details, and spoilers