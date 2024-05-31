When Is Paris Hilton Releasing Her Second Album Infinite Icon? Find Out

Paris Hilton delivered an overwhelming surprise to her fans when she revealed the upcoming release of her second album, Infinite Icon. Hilton decided to release her second album nearly 20 years after the release of her first album, Paris, which included superhits like Stars Are Blind. Now the superstar has finally decided to delight her fans with her second studio album, which is scheduled for release later this year.

Paris Hilton announced her second album with a star stubbed Instagram video

Despite the success Hilton received in her musical career, the superstar’s musical career has been full of on-and-off. After the successful reception of her first album, Hilton created a few singles over time including, her 2015 High Off My Love, 2018’s I Need You, 2023’s Hot One. Her most recent musical expenditure was set along with Sia, where the duo collaborated for their single, Fame Won't Love You.

Now the superstar has finally decided to release her second album. The superstar shared this rejoicing news by dropping a post on her X account (formerly known as Twitter). Her post unraveled the name of her second album, Infinite Icon Paris Hilton." The post further read the release details, revealing that the album "Drops 9/6.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

But Hilton went a step ahead to build the excitement surrounding her second album. She posted a star-stubbed video on Instagram that features celebrities like Demi Lovato, Kris Jenner, Noah Centineo, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Lele Pons, Paula Abdul, Elle, Dakota Fanning, Lukas Gage, Gigi Gorgeous, Ashley Benson, Benny Blanco, and many more. All the celebrities asked Hilton to reveal the secret and spill the tea about her second album, as they shared their excitement for it.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Will Be A ‘Strict Mom’ To Her Kids; Says She Will Try To Keep Them Away From Phone ‘For A While’

Paris Hilton revealed her reasons for working on her second album

In her past interview with Rolling Stone, Paris Hilton opened up about what motivated her to finally work on her second album. The multi-talented superstar then revealed that her experience of working on her 2023 single, Hot One, inspired her to work on her second album. Paris added that this motivation forced her to record three songs on the same day.

Hilton shared, "I was instantly inspired and knew we had to make this record. We went into Sunset Sound Studio and ended up recording 3 songs in just one day! It was magic!”

Hilton’s revelation of her second album followed the news of her reunion with her The Simple Life costar Nicole Richie for a reported new reality TV series. Fans can’t wait to listen to Hilton’s new set of songs, as Infinite Icon gets a release date of September 9, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘I Never Let Him Out of My Arms’: Paris Hilton Reacts To Mom Advice From Netizens After Son Wears Life Jacket Backwards In Swimming Video