When Is Reacher Season 3 Releasing? Here's All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Season
Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher for the third season of the hit Prime Video series. The justice seeker will become an undercover agent, but meeting a familiar foe turns his world upside down!
Action heartthrob Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is returning to the small screens for the third season of Reacher with more action and thrill. According to the official synopsis, the series follows Itinerant former military policeman Reacher as he solves crimes and “metes out his own brand of street justice.”
The upcoming season of the show, based on novels by Lee Child, will be released on Amazon Prime on February 20. The first three episodes will premiere simultaneously, while the rest will be released on Thursdays every week, concluding on March 27.
The third season is reportedly inspired by the author’s seventh novel, Persuader, and will likely explore Reacher’s battles with a shadowy criminal. The recently released trailer started with Reacher beating up a man for passing lewd and sexual comments at a woman.
He later becomes an undercover informant to track down the police’s most wanted criminal. He must infiltrate a dangerous organization to rescue a captured DEA agent. However, his mission to seek justice intertwines with his personal life when he realizes that his opponent is a familiar foe from his past.
Besides Ritchson, Maria Sten returns as Frances Neagley, Reacher’s most reliable ally. Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, and Olivier Richters round off the cast.