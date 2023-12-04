When is Squid Game: The Challenge finale airing? Exploring release date, where to watch, and more

Back in 2021, when the South Korean show exploring class struggles in the country was released on Netflix, it became a breakout hit and one of the biggest shows that the streamer ever had.

When a real-life version of a game show was announced by the streamer, it was difficult for fans to digest how such a scenario would pan out in the real world. Now, as we near the end of 2023, we have some answers and it looks like the reality show is winning fans just like the original one did.

When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge airing?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality game show that takes inspiration from the one that was shown in the original Netflix series. The show pits 456 contestants eyeing the prize of $4.56 million against each other.

Out of the 456 contestants, the show specifically focuses on one group and the rest of the contestants keep getting eliminated until it’s time for the final showdown. The first five episodes of the show were released on 22nd November and the rest were shown on November 29th.

The tenth and final episode of the season is set to air on the streamer on 6th December, where we’ll see the remaining 3 contestants compete for the ultimate prize. The contestants for the finale are Sam, Mai and Phill.

Season 2 for the game show hasn’t been announced yet, but it became a breakout hit for the streamer just like the original show and went to No.1 in 76 countries for Netflix. Also, the fact that a second season of the original show is soon coming to the streamer, there’s a big possibility that we’ll get to see a second season of this game show as well.

The controversies surrounding Squid Game: The Challenge

The reality show based on the hit Korean series Squid Game has had its fair share of controversies. While in the fictional show, many contestants die while participating in the whole competition, the real-life game show doesn’t do something so drastic.

However, some of the contestants from the show have threatened to file a lawsuit against the makers for adverse working conditions on the show and even putting their lives in jeopardy, leading to severe criticism for the game show and Netflix as well.

Other than that, many critics have pointed out that the existence of this show goes against the message that the original show aimed to create with its storyline. While the original was a scathing take on modern-day capitalism, the game show based on it seems like a representation of that capitalism itself, defeating the whole purpose and aim of the original show.

