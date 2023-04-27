When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releasing? Preloading, editions and other details about the adventure game

Star Wars fans have something to look forward to as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is almost ready for release. A sequel to the 2019 game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this game revolves around one of the last Jedi knights in the galaxy, Cal Kestis. Continue reading to know more details and information about the highly-anticipated game.

When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releasing?

Action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is releasing on Thursday, April 28, 2023. It will be available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It is the final Star Wars game released during video game company Electronic Arts' contract with production company Lucasfilm, which will expire later this year.

What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Main character Cal Kestis has joined the rebellion led by Saw Guerrero. He comes across clues of a hidden planet once inhabited by the Jedi as he attempts to escape the Galactic Empire. "The story of Cal Kestis continues in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor, an epic new adventure that will push Cal further than ever as he fights to protect the galaxy from descending into darkness," the official description of the trailer reads.

"Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third-person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC," it concludes.

When can Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be preloaded?

Players who have preordered Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can begin preloading the game on April 25, 2023. The Star Wars game takes up more than 140 GB of storage, but the process of preloading usually saves the impatient gamers some time and they can quickly jump into playing the game as soon as it officially releases.

What are the different editions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

There are three available editions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The standard edition costs $70 and comes with the Hermit Cosmetic Pack that includes the Hermit Lightsaber, an outfit set inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the Combustion Blaster Set. The deluxe edition costs $90 and comes with the Hermit Cosmetic Pack, the Scoundrel Cosmetic Pack based on Han Solo, the Rebel Hero Cosmetic inspired by Luke Skywalker, and two BD-1 cosmetics.

Lastly, the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition costs $300 and comes with a full-size functional Cal Kestis Replica Lightsaber Hilt, a premium magnetic box for the Lightsaber, a certificate of authenticity, and all the previously mentioned cosmetic packs. With only 1,500 collector's editions being made, this edition has already been sold out.

Future of the Star Wars Jedi game series

"I always wanted to see this as a trilogy. How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?" director Stig Asmussen told IGN. "We had a pretty decent idea of the timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone o the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well," he explained.