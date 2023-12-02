When is The Boys Season 4 trailer releasing? Exploring rumored date, time, and what to expect from the show

The hype for the fourth season of The Boys has been building up for a long time among fans. As the show made its debut in 2019, the world was more than ready to witness how the show skewered superheroes just like in Garth Ennis comic books. However, with three successful seasons and a spinoff series, the release date of the hotly anticipated fourth season has now been teased by the makers. While The Boys is set for another diabolical season, here is what we know about the rumored time of its release.

When will The Boys Season 4 trailer be released?

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official account of The Boys posted a cryptic message about its trailer release. "About this time tomorrow, you're gonna open this app to watch the S4 teaser trailer," the post reads. "It's full of nothing but rainbows and butterflies. Who are we kidding, it's full fuckin' madness after this first frame," adds the post. In the image, Homelander is seen from the back as he is seemingly inside a nice office that's draped with pictures hanging from the greenish walls.

However, Prime Video announced that they will be releasing the first teaser trailer for the fourth season of The Boys at Brazil's CCXP event this weekend. Lots of TV shows and movies will be using CCXP to reveal new trailers and first looks at their projects, and that is exactly what Amazon Prime Video is looking to do as well. While the filming was wrapped up in April 2023, it was speculated that the show would release late in the year. But with the SAG-AFTRA strike, it would be a guess that the series might come in early 2024.

What to expect from The Boys season 4?

Following the events of its spinoff, Gen V , nothing much has officially been revealed about the fourth season. It is also being said that the new season will follow the events of the spinoff. From the third season, The Boys were back together and more focused than ever on their plan to take down the Supes. However, with Victoria Neuman making a deal with Homelander, and getting the Vice President ticket in the season finale, it will be interesting to see how things work out in season 4



The Boys season 4 is scheduled to be released in 2024.

