When Is the Chicago P.D. Season 11 Finale Air? Release Date & More to Know

In a few days, Chicago P.D. Season 11 will formally conclude with a total of 13 episodes. The terrifying serial killer plot of the show is about to come to an end, with Voight (Jason Beghe) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) leading the way. But this season, the Intelligence Unit has already experienced a lot.

After escaping a shooting that almost claimed his life, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) went back to work, and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) agreed to marry this time. Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) gained a sobering lesson about remorse at work, while Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) had a brief but forbidden affair with a C.I. And we even got to meet Det. Jo Petrovic, an SVU officer who battles alcoholism in secret, may end up joining the team.

It's enough to say that this season has been incredible. When does this all end, then? Continue reading to learn all there is to know.

When will Season 11 of Chicago P.D. conclude?

Watch "More" (Season 11, Episode 13) live on NBC on Wednesday, May 22 at 10/9c, and on Peacock the following day. According to NBC, "As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock; Upton must make a vital decision."

This will be Spiridakos' last episode on the program; earlier this year, showrunner Gwen Sigan initially confirmed the actress's departure from the show. After initially joining the cast in Season 4 as Upton, Spiridakos has been a part of the show for seven years.

"We're really going to dig into that this season, and dig into growth and transformation — how do you get through your life not looking like what you thought it was going to look like, and realizing that there could be more out there that is maybe better for you?" Sigan greeted them. "It will be a fun ride for her, and there are some interesting and new characters coming in for her to play against."

Beghe expressed his feelings for her, saying that she is someone he respects, loves, and cares for. Even if she decides not to come back and collaborate with them, he makes it clear that she will always be a part of the show and his life. He said she has had an impact on the show and will continue to be involved even if she doesn't appear in any upcoming episodes.

When will Chicago P.D.'s Season 11 finale be available to stream?

Chicago P.D.'s eleventh-season finale will be available for streaming on Peacock starting at 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 23. Moreover, Season 12 renewals for Chicago P.D. and the other One Chicago series were announced in March.

Although the specific premiere date is still unknown, we do know that it will return in the fall of 2024 to its usual Wednesday 10/9c time slot.

