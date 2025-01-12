When Is The Landman Season 1 Finale? Release Date, Cast, And Where To Watch
The first season of Landman is coming to an exciting conclusion, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds, especially regarding the fate of Monty Miller and Tommy Norris.
The Season 1 finale of Landman will be available to stream on Sunday, January 11, on Paramount+. Fans are eager to see how the season wraps up, especially regarding Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and whether he survived his hospital bed ordeal.
The finale promises to give clarity on the fate of this key character and what lies ahead for Lt. Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton).
The highly anticipated Landman Season 1 finale will be released on Sunday, January 11, on Paramount+. All ten episodes of the season are available to stream on the platform. Subscribers can enjoy the season finale and catch up on past episodes leading up to it.
The Landman finale is exclusive to Paramount+. You can watch the entire first season by subscribing to the service. The series is also available as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Landman, created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, tells the story of an oil rigging business in modern Texas. The series follows the lives of landmen like Tommy Norris (Thornton), who must secure land leases to extract oil.
The show stars Billy Bob Thornton as the cynical Tommy Norris and Jon Hamm as Monty Miller. It also has a strong supporting cast that includes Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, and Ali Larter.
As of January 11, Paramount+ has not confirmed a second season for Landman. However, the show has become the most-watched original series on the platform, surpassing hits like 1923, Tulsa King, and Lioness.
ALSO READ: Where Was Hallmark’s New Movie Polar Opposites Filmed? We Tell You All Of Its Stunning Locations And Cast Stories