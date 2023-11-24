When is the Mean Girls: Musical coming out? Exploring reported release date, cast, plot, and more

Mean Girls: From Screen to Stage to Screen Again

When a great story transforms from a movie to a Broadway musical and then back to a musical movie, you know it's something special. We're talking about the musical version of Mean Girls, and it's promising to be totally awesome. Here's everything you to know about the upcoming Mean Girls: Musical.

What is the Mean Girls: Musical release date?

Now, the musical is making a grand return to the big screen. Mean Girls, the musical movie, is set to release on January 12, 2024, over MLK weekend. Initially planned as a Paramount+ original, the film's release format changed in September 2023. It will first hit theaters and later stream on Paramount+.

Is there a trailer for Mean Girls: Musical?

A teaser trailer premiered in theaters during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. The official trailer, set to Olivia Rodrigo's Get Him Back, dropped on November 8, with a 48-second preview titled Regina's Version released on November 15. Check out here:

What's the Plot of Mean Girls: Musical?

The storyline remains true to the original movie and musical. Teen Cady Heron navigates the challenges of American high school life, trying to fit in with the popular girls known as the Plastics, led by Regina George. Hilarity ensues as Cady juggles her newfound popularity, friendships, and a romance with heartthrob Aaron Samuels.

The official Synopsis from Paramount Pictures read:

"From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Who is the star cast in Mean Girls: Musical?



Angourie Rice takes on the role of Cady Heron, with Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George. Auli'i Cravalho, known for voicing Moana, plays Janis I'mi'ike, and Jaquel Spivey stars as Damian Hubbard. The ensemble cast includes familiar faces like Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm.

Who are the makers of the Mean Girls: Musical?



Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, the masterminds behind the original film, lead the production team. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. make their directorial debut, having previously directed the stage musical.

When was the Mean Girls: Musical filmed?



Production for Mean Girls: The Musical kicked off in March 2023, primarily in Middletown Township, New Jersey. By late April, Angourie Rice shared on Instagram that filming had wrapped.

What was the original Mean Girls about?



The hilarious 2004 comedy Mean Girls originally sprang from a non-fiction self-help book by Rosalind Wiseman called Queen Bees and Wannabees. This book delves into high school social cliques and the harm caused by bullying. Directed by Mark Waters and penned by comedy guru Tina Fey, the film humorously tackles tough subjects like insecurity and revenge.

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, Mean Girls became a global hit, earning a whopping $128 million at the box office. It quickly gained a cult following, with teenage girls everywhere quoting iconic lines like "You go, Glen Coco!" and "She doesn't even go here!"

The film's popularity paved the way for Mean Girls the Musical, hitting Broadway in 2018. With a vibrant mix of rock and musical theater sounds, the show snagged 10 Tony nominations. Unfortunately, like much of Broadway, it had to close its doors in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get ready for the return of Mean Girls, promising the same wit, humor, and teenage drama that made it a classic!

