When is the new Karate Kid movie coming out? Details revealed including release date, cast, and more

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, iconic stars of the Karate Kid franchise, are set to reunite for a new installment in the martial arts series. Scheduled for release in December 2024, this feature film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, marks the latest chapter in the Karate Kid Cinematic Universe.

About the new Karate Kid film and story plot?

Ralph Macchio, who first portrayed Daniel LaRusso in the original 1984 film, reprised his role in subsequent sequels and the successful Cobra Kai series on Netflix. Meanwhile, Jackie Chan joined the franchise in the 2010 remake, bringing his martial arts prowess to the character of Mr. Han. Now, the duo is set to collaborate once again, breathing new life into their memorable characters.

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is intended to continue and fuse the mythology of the original franchise. The story will shift to the East Coast and revolve around a teen from China who discovers strength and direction through martial arts and a mentor with a tough yet wise approach. This fresh narrative twist is expected to introduce audiences to new characters and challenges, expanding the Karate Kid universe. The script for this untitled installment was penned by Rob Lieber, known for his work on films like Peter Rabbit and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day.

What's the release date of the new Karate Kid movie?

The project is being produced by Karen Rosenfelt, and Sony Pictures has set a release date of December 13, 2024, with a spring shoot in the pipeline. The Karate Kid franchise began in 1984 with the unexpected success of the original film, starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a young newcomer who finds an unlikely mentor in Mr. Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita. The film's immense popularity led to three sequels, and the franchise experienced a resurgence in recent years with the Cobra Kai series, which revisited original characters and introduced a new generation to the world of karate.

The cast of the new Karate Kid film

In the upcoming film, the narrative shift to the East Coast and focus on a young protagonist from China is a departure from the previous settings, providing a fresh perspective on the martial arts journey. The global search for an actor to play the central character has already begun, with Chan and Macchio launching the search through an introductory video.

Ralph Macchio, now 61, has been a key figure in the Karate Kid legacy, and his return to the franchise has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Jackie Chan, an internationally renowned martial artist and actor, brings his unique style and charisma to the project, adding to the excitement surrounding this new installment.

