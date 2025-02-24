When is X-Men Making Their Debut in the MCU? Marvel Studio's Head Hints at a 'Feature in Development'

X-Men are dearly missed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since Disney acquired the rights to the mutants, gaining access to the movies of 21st Century Fox, fans have been even more eager to witness what a new story for the mutants would hold and when they would enter the sacred timeline.

Well, the door has already been opened, and the head of Marvel Studios has a few words to share. Recently, while speaking to Screen Rant, Brad Winderbaum revealed what the studio is currently planning for the X-Men.

When asked about a rumored Academy X project, Winderbaum mentioned that people come up with a lot of things online. While such rumors hit the “rumor mill and people get excited,” he explained that nothing of the sort is currently in the works.

Shedding light on future projects related to the mutants, Brad Winderbaum stated that the studio is still working on X-Men ‘97 Season 2. He then went on to add that the second season is amazing and that the scripts for the third season are already looking “insane.”

Spilling the beans about a film, the Marvel Studios head stated, “There is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently.”

So far, many mutants have already been teased in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Deadpool and Wolverine are among the original mutants entering the MCU, they are still from another universe.

Meanwhile, in the 616 universe, the audience was introduced to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, who is a mutant. Along with her, several others have been hinted at, including the king, Namor.

You can watch the first season of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+.