When Is Yellowstone's Season 5 Part 2 Coming Out? Paramount Confirms Finale's Premiere Date

Paramount will premiere the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone on Sunday, November 10. Fans eagerly anticipated the return of the hit Western series. Currently, the final episodes are being filmed in Montana, having started May 20. The season's conclusion was delayed multiple times due to the writers' strike and other issues, pushing it to November 2024. Whether Kevin Costner will reprise his role as John Dutton is unclear as fans gear up for the final episodes.

Back to the Dutton ranch we go!

Yellowstone's fifth season will premiere on Sunday, November 10, Paramount announced in a press release on June 20. Production for the long-awaited second half of the season began on May 20 in Montana. As the first half of season 5 aired from November 2022 to January 2023, it was originally scheduled to conclude with a November 2023 premiere.

Due to the writers' strike, the network repeatedly pushed back the premiere date, and in November 2023, the network announced it would be another year before fans could see the Dutton family in action.

Although production for the final episodes has begun and the long-awaited premiere date has been announced, Kevin Costner is unlikely to play any role in Yellowstone's conclusion. He said, "I've always thought it might be interesting to come back and complete the mythology of this modern-day family." He added, "I'd step in if I agree with the way it was done.

Kevin Costner reflects on departure and series legacy as Yellowstone nears finale

According to Costner (69) he was "disappointed" that no one from the show defended him following the controversy surrounding his departure from the series, which he attributed to scheduling conflicts — production was paused for 14 months, and he never received scripts, he said — after he left the show.

"There came a moment when I thought, 'Wow, when will someone say something about what I did as opposed to what I didn't do'?". I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side defended what I actually did for them."

Overall, he "loved the show" and his character, Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who he portrayed from 2018 to 2022. "I liked the people on the show. I liked what it was about. I love that world."

As the series comes to a conclusion beginning in November, the Dutton family continues to navigate "shifting alliances, unsolved murders [and] open wounds" as the ranch is constantly in conflict with its neighbors - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park, according to the synopsis.

On Sunday, November 10, Yellowstone will return at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

