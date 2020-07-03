When Itaewon Class' Park Seo Joon REVEALED he would be up for a Hollywood debut: I’d have no reason to refuse

In a 2019 interview, Park Seo-joon revealed that he would love to make a Hollywood debut if the opportunity arises. Read below to know more about what the Itaewon Class star had to share on the same.

Park Seo-joon is one of the most celebrated Korean actors of the current generation, who is known for his work in classic K-dramas like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Fight for My Way and She Was Pretty. Moreover, we've also seen him in popular Korean films like Parasite, The Divine Fury and Midnight Runners while he is currently prepping to play a football coach in Dream. With such an impressive career, one wonders if Seo-joon ever thinks about a possible Hollywood debut in the future. Well, in a 2019 interview, via Soompi, the 31-year-old actor spoke candidly about how he'd be up for a Hollywood debut if the opportunity so arises.

Firstly, Seo-joon noted that Korean films are now strong enough with its story and technique to be competitive abroad with Bong Joon-ho's Parasite being proof of the same. Furthermore, the Itaewon Class star confessed, "I don’t want to get ahead of myself but since an opportunity like that [Hollywood debut] could come my way as well, I think that I’ll need to always be prepared. If such an opportunity arose, I’d have no reason to refuse. Because opportunity comes to those who are prepared, I’m working on studying foreign languages," via Soompi.

Would you like to see Park Seo-joon make his Hollywood debut soon? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, speaking of Dream, which is slated for a 2021 release, the film is being directed by Lee Byeong-heon while also starring IU and Lee Hyun-woo.

Moreover, Seo-joon was recently nominated for Best Actor at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for his heartbreaking, impeccable act as Park Sae-ro-yi in Itaewon Class.

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×