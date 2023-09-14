'When it's uncomfortable': When Tom Holland had to remind himself that he's 'luckiest kid alive' to get over discomfort of Spider-Man suit

Throwback to when Tom Holland considered himself the luckiest kid alive and courtesy went to the Spider Man suit. During the premiere of The Lost City of Z at the New York Film Festival, Tom Holland revealed that there were times that he felt “uncomfortable” in his Spider Man costume but he reminded himself that he was the luckiest kid alive to get the opportunity to play the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Films.

Tom Holland expressed gratitude on bagging the role of Spider Man as a young actor

When asked about his experience essaying the role of Spider Man, Holland revealed, "The suit's not the greatest thing but sometimes when it's uncomfortable, you just have to remind yourself of the long list of actors that would love to be in that suit and you just go, 'do you know what, f$#k it. I'm the luckiest kid alive." The young actor also added that he strongly believed that he deserved to be there and that he was going to give it his best.”

Tom Holland is renowned for his exceptional acrobatic skills and thus his commitment to the role extends to the stunt work in the movie. The actor said, "I did as many (of the stunts) as I could, but there are some things legally that I couldn't do." He also added, "There were stunt doubles who were all very, very talented guys who really supported me throughout the process. Whenever there was a stunt that I didn't necessarily feel comfortable about, they would step in and show me how to do it, and coach me through the process."

Is a fourth Spider-Man movie in the works?

Marvel and Sony are currently developing the fourth Spider Man movie with Tom Holland as the protagonist. The makers of the movie had confirmed that they have big plans for the movie, however due to the Hollywood Writers’ strike, the movie has been delayed.

Tom Holland made his debut as Spider Man with the 2016 movie “Captain America: Civil War”. He then went on to star in three standalone movies, “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider Man: No Way Home. He has also been a part of “Avengers: Infinity War” as well as “Avengers: Endgame”

