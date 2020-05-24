When Jennifer Aniston rather chose to believe Brad Pitt amid rumours about his affair with Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted amid rumours of his affair with Angelina Jolie. Before they could sign the divorce papers, the Friends alum shared her thoughts on Brad's intimate photos with Angie.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2005 but before they split, Jen sat down for an explosive interview where she spoke about her marriage falling apart. The couple was married for five years before rumours about Brad's alleged affair with Angelina Jolie made the headlines. While it was reported that Brad and Jen tried to bring their relationship back on track, the marriage had hit the rocks and divorce was the only way out. But before the split came through, the Friends alum revealed she trusted Brad's word over the tabloids.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Jen admitted she believed Brad over the intimate photos of the actor with Angelina, the gossip mongers suggesting the affair and other sources. She told the magazine, "I just don’t know what happened. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him," addressing the rumours of him cheating on Jen with Angie.

But she did admit that the timing of the intimate photos and the reports of cheating coinciding with the couple's decision to split was "odd" timing. "Is it odd timing. Yeah, but it’s not my life. He makes his choices. He can do — whatever. We’re divorced and you can see why.” She called Brad out and said, "There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing."

Speaking of the photos of Brad and Angie's cosying up, Jen confessed she was shocked. "The world was shocked, and I was shocked," she said. "I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment," Jen added. Nevertheless, Jen admitted she would love Brad, regardless of where they stand in life. "I love Brad. I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man," she said.

