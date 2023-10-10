When John Krasinski called his USD 340 million film ‘love letter’ to his kids and wife Emily Blunt called it ‘messed up’

A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, is a scary movie about survival in a world filled with scary monsters. But it's also about family. John Krasinski also directed the film. It grossed USD 340,939,361 at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

John Krasinski's personal connection

John Krasinski had a special connection to this movie. When he first got the script, he was just supposed to act in it. But something about the story, especially the part of the dad, really touched him. He rewrote the script to make it even more personal, drawing on his own experiences as a dad and husband. He even cast his wife, Emily Blunt, to play his wife in the movie. He said, "I was so moved by this incredible, powerful metaphor for parenthood." He continued "I know it sounds insane, but this is my love letter to my kids." To which his wife and co-star replied, "That's kind of messed up... Our children shouldn't even see this until they're at least 40."

Silence means survival in A Quiet Place

The movie, directed and co-written by John Krasinski, takes place in a future where dangerous aliens with super-hearing have taken over. If you make any noise, you're in trouble. A Quiet Place is not just a scary movie; it's a movie about family and how far parents will go to protect their children. John Krasinski's personal connection to the film and the involvement of his wife, Emily Blunt, make it even more special.

